Video: Aberdeen street artist uses amazing skills in lockdown decoration project

An Aberdeen street artist has transformed one of his children’s bedrooms with a big cat scene.

The project is part of an online call for members of the public and artists alike to decorate a wall in their house using just two colours and white.

The design must also include an element of surprise – which can use any colours.

For his entry, street artist FitLike’s timelapse film shows him creating a jungle scene on one wall using blue, various shades of green and a handful of stencils.

The wall complete, the video pans across the room to reveal a wall-sized tiger hiding in the leaves.

He said: “I think during lockdown it’s important to do some different things to mark the situation and feel good about yourself.”

He added: “The two colour element took a few days because I was only using two stencils and needed to wait for the paint to dry. The tiger took about a day.

“I’ve the two other walls to finish in that room. I had hoped to do the project completely with left over paint but I ran a little short and have had to restock to achieve a full 360.”

The man behind the project, international artist Patricio Forrester, previously worked with children from Kittybrewster Primary to create a boom box on Great Northern Road.

The building, which is based at Woodside Medical Centre, was turned into a giant, colourful boom box.

Funding for the £3,000 project was awarded to the pupils through Aberdeen City Council’s U Decide participatory budgeting event for Tillydrone, Woodside and Seaton.

Argentinian Patricio was delighted to help the young people with their challenge.

The intergenerational art project also involved older people, who live on Great Northern Road, who the pupils visit as part of a school project.

Both groups were given advice by Patricio before the painting took place.

He is now calling on anyone and everyone to get involved in his new project, regardless of skill levels.

He said: “Fitlike is very pro but we are also appealing to anyone who fancies having a go.

“For people who rent, its only paint so it can be covered up when the lockdown is over.

How to get involved