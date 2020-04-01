Video: Aberdeen social care charity in appeal for support amid Covid-19 pandemic

An Aberdeen social care charity has launched an appeal for support amid the coronavirus pandemic.

VSA posted a video message on its social media channels featuring its chief executive Kenneth Simpson calling on the people of the north-east to dig deep to support the organisation.

The charity, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, provides care to vulnerable people across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, including elderly people and those battling mental health issues.

Funds raised will go towards the charity’s support services, such as holding mental health counselling sessions over video link or the provision of support workers.

Kenneth said: “The coronavirus outbreak is one of the most challenging things we will have to face in our lifetime.

“Now, more than ever, VSA needs your help to support the people of Aberdeen City and shire.

“We have residential sites across the area and our staff are working tirelessly to ensure loved ones are being cared for and that they do not feel alone or isolated during this time.

“If you can, please support us, whether that’s £1 or £10 or whatever you can afford. This would be greatly appreciated.

“It will help us provide additional support staff to look after and care for the vulnerable, or iPads and other digital technologies so our residents can maintain vital contact with their loved ones and keep their minds stimulated throughout this long period of confinement.

“Please help us if you can. 100% of every pound donated will go directly to the Covid-19 response.”

