Video: Aberdeen singers thank NHS with musical tribute

A group of Aberdeen singers have recorded a touching tribute for key workers.

Singing tutor Gillian Jack arranged for the Aberdeen City Music School Singers (ACMS), along with pianist Richard Michael, to honour those working through the coronavirus crisis.

The pupils have been continuing their specialist lessons online and were given the song as a project to work on as a group.

School director Sonia Scaife said: “I thought it might be nice for the singers to have a project to work on together.”

The teachers and pupils were all excited to take part, especially with the help of Richard who has worked with the school a number of times before.

Gillian worked with the students individually before submitting their videos to her son, Stuart, who is a former pupil, for him to arrange and upload.

