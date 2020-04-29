Video: Aberdeen singers record new version of We Are The World to raise cash for NHS

Singers have banded together to record a song which will raise money for an Aberdeen aid group and the NHS.

Gary Duncan, of city band 5th Avenue, arranged for 18 singers to record a cover of We Are The World to raise money which will be split equally between Aberdeen City Mutual Aid (ACMA) and NHS Grampian during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ACMA group was set up to create a network of volunteers in the community to support those affected by coronavirus.

Gary had the idea, while in lockdown, to bring Aberdeen’s talent together.

He said: “I’m on furlough so I decided to do a project with all the singer friends I have.

“We chose a song called We Are The World – it took three to four weeks to get everyone together remotely and record our parts, but it’s been fun.”

All the vocals have been recorded from the singers’ homes and were produced by Gary and Steve Curtis of Floortom Studios.

Gary said: “My whole modus operandi was to see what I could do remotely with an iPhone mix app with a lot of my singer and musician friends.

“Not many people attempt this big a recording project using an app.”

The song is on YouTube, and in just four hours of the video going live, the group managed to reach their fundraising goal of £500.

Gary said: “There’s no CD, it’s a YouTube single that people can watch online then visit the JustGiving page and donate.

“We had an initial target of £500 and we have met that target.”

The group have now hit their £1,000 fundraising target with their version of the 1985 smash hit which raised millions for humanitarian aid in Africa.

Aberdeen singer and entertainer Sandy Davidson, who features on the recording, said: “It was a pleasure to take part in the recording of this song for such a worthwhile cause.

“Credit must go to Gary for all his hard work and dedication to get this production to such a high standard.”

Babak Alnasser, frontman of 5th Avenue, said: “I have always loved the song and thought the lyrics were very fitting for the current situation we all find ourselves in.

“I’m a keen singer and was delighted to lend my voice to this project.

“I hope people will use this as an opportunity to donate to our brave NHS workers and to Aberdeen City Mutual Aid.”

Robyn Ward, 21, a founding member of ACMA, said: “Any donations made to Aberdeen City Mutual Aid go towards helping those most vulnerable who are slipping through the gaps in Aberdeen.

“The money can go towards people’s food shops as well as utility bills and any other essential requirement during this time if they are unable to fund it themselves or receive assistance from the council.

“The donations will certainly be put to good use as we always have requests coming in for assistance.”

