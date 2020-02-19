Video: Aberdeen shoppers take a walk on the wild side of life

Families were treated to an unusual display of wild animals while out shopping in an Aberdeen mall.

They were greeted by life-sized replica mountain gorillas during the Wild Things half-term event at Union Square.

Children enjoying their break from school were given the chance to get up close to the models and find out all about their lives in the wild.

The free animal tour was led by a team of comical intrepid explorers.

An Aberdeen spokeswoman said: “Aberdeen shoppers took a walk on the wild side today, as Union Square welcomed two replica mountain gorillas and a giant tortoise named Zelva for its half-term Wild Things event.

“The life-sized creatures grazed around the centre, as families got to learn more about their endangered habitat from a comic intrepid explorer. Lucky shoppers also got the chance to feed Zelva and marvel at her beautiful shell before picking up free Jungle-themed books via the Union Square PLUS App.”