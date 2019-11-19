Video: Aberdeen school pupils in sync for charity fundraising effort

An Aberdeen school held a lip sync battle to raise funds for charity.

Pupils from Albyn School competed for a spot in the final of the competiton, which was organised as a fundraiser for the MND Aberdeen Support Group and Maggie’s Centre.

Maggie’s provides free practical, emotional and social support to people with cancer and their family and friends.

The MND Aberdeen Support Group offers informal meetings for sufferers, their carers and families.

The event featured an appearance from city rapper Ransom FA and raised a total of £1,321.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The three acts who made the final were Spice Squad, International Music Station and The Funk Five.

A spokeswoman for Albyn School said: “All acts did fantastically well and put on a great show to a hall packed full of pupils.

“The Funk Five managed to come out top with a very impressive Bruno Mars/Michael Jackson mash-up.

“A selection of teachers also treated the audience to a festive Frozen-themed performance.”