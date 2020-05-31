Video: Aberdeen school pupils’ final lockdown performance

An Aberdeen school orchestra and choir have taken part in a third and final performance under lockdown.

Students and staff at Albyn school have been busy creating music during the pandemic.

Previously, students created a virtual performance of orchestral pieces, Dambusters and Highland Cathedral.

Their final clip is a rendition of Land of Hope and Glory, and a total of 118 people were involved in the production.

This included pupils and staff as well as a handful of former pupils, parents and grandparents.

Each student played their own instrument or sang their own piece at home, and talented music teacher, Shirley Magill, compiled all of these into one single performance

Shirley, said: “It has been so rewarding and a real joy to receive everyone’s videos for the last three projects.

“I just feel so proud of our school community! It has been such a privilege to see so many of the school community rally round these projects in these very surreal and difficult days.

“Thank you so much for giving up the time to practise and record your part in this performance.”

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day