Video: Aberdeen school kids celebrate new Cruyff Court

A group of young footballers pulled on their boots for the first kickabout on Aberdeen’s second Cruyff Court.

Construction of the £300,000 community sports facility next to Tullos Primary School in Torry began in August.

It is the second of its kind in Aberdeen, following the opening of a similar arena on Catherine Street in 2017.

The pitch is named after the late Dutch footballing legend Johan Cruyff as well as late Dons legend Neale Cooper, who died at the age of 54 last year.

The honour was welcomed by his family last month and they said it was a “wonderful tribute.”

Pupils from nearby Tullos Primary School were given the chance to try it out yesterday, as the project heads towards completion.

Aberdeen City Council, the Denis Law Legacy Trust and the Johan Cruyff Foundation have been working together on the project.

Local authority co-leader Jenny Laing said Cruyff Court Neale Cooper will benefit young people in the same way as the Catherine Street facility.

She said: “We are really excited we are about to open the second Cruyff Court in the city. The one in Catherine Street has been a real success.

“We want to make sure we provide opportunities for our young people to come together and the Cruyff Foundation is based on a rights-respecting agenda making sure our young people are given the opportunity to enjoy physical activity.”

Football great Denis Law, who was born in the city, welcomed the progress being made at the Torry facility.

He said: “What we have seen at Catherine Street since it opened is lots of smiles, laughter and energy.

“It is great to see the same spirit at Tullos as we prepare to open the second Cruyff Court in Aberdeen.

“It is just brilliant to know we are so close to opening and I am looking forward to visiting soon.”

Graham Thom, chairman of the Denis Law Legacy Trust, said: “We are so pleased with the progress there has been at Tullos in a short period of time and it was fitting that the pupils at Tullos were the first visitors.

“I’m sure they will spend many hours on Cruyff Court Neale Cooper in the years to come.”

The Cruyff Court in Torry will open to the public next month, when an official opening will also be taking place.

As well as an all-weather football pitch, there is a hard tarmac court to be used for basketball and tennis.