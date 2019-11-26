Video: Aberdeen road closed after car crashes into lamppost

An Aberdeen road in a residential area was closed after a car crashed into a lamppost.

Emergency services were called to Provost Rust Drive in Northfield shortly before 9pm yesterday following the collision.

The road was shut to allow investigations to be carried out and to allow the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to deal with a petrol spillage which resulted from the incident.

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a report of a car striking a lamppost at 8.55pm.”

A spokesman for the fire service added: “We attended at the request of Police Scotland and made the scene safe. We sent two appliances from North Anderson Drive.

“The road is closed due to a large volume of petrol spillage.”

One resident of Provost Rust Drive, who did not want to be named, said the noise of the collision was so loud he thought a building had collapsed.

He added: “I was sitting in the house when I heard a big bang. It was really loud.

“It sounded like the house was collapsing.

“When I went outside there was a really strong smell of petrol.

“It has given everyone a real fright.”