Video: Aberdeen residents have their say on plans for Saturday night matches at Pittodrie

A proposal to shift Pittodrie match times to a Saturday evening has sparked mixed feelings from Aberdeen residents.

Aberdeen officials are currently in talks to shift their March 7 Premiership match from a 3pm start to a 7pm start.

The Dons are currently in talks with their opponents Hibernian to shift the times in the hopes that more people will attend the game.

The Evening Express asked the public for their views on the potential change.

Here’s what they had to say…

CNC machinist Robert Harvey, 54, doesn’t want to see evening games becoming a regular thing.

He said: “I would think that people maybe like to go out on a Saturday night, so guys that maybe go to the football on a Saturday afternoon might go out with their partners on a Saturday night, it kind of changes all that.

“Football’s also being done for television purposes increasingly more now, so it’s probably to do with Sky TV or something like that, I would assume.”

“I don’t think it’s the best idea in the world. A one off occasion maybe, but I wouldn’t like to see it becoming a regular thing.”

Friday evening games have been fairly common for television, however the Dons last Saturday night league game at Pittodrie was against Rangers in 2002.

Any potential kick-off experiment will require approval from Police Scotland and football authorities.

Police officer Ben Roberts, 34, doesn’t see why there would be an issue if the event is organised well.

He said: “I don’t think it’s too much of a problem as long as there’s obviously adequate resources in place to make sure that traffic still runs smoothly and there’s not too much disorder in and around the stadium and the city centre.”

Dons chairman Dave Cormack, who is based in Atlanta in the United States, has been open to new initiatives since taking the reins last year as he seeks to boost fan engagement.

He has previously talked about trialling Saturday evening matches, with later games more accessible to the following he’s eager to build across the Atlantic.

However 26-year-old Vishwa Dave, a sales consultant, is concerned at the potential for disruption those who live near Pittodrie.

She said: “I live on King Street and obviously there are going to be so many people going past our flat.

“We stay on the ground floor and it gets really noisy at that time. And there’s police horses and police everywhere – and there’s a lot of people just fighting if they’ve had a few drinks.

She added: “If they’ve changed it, it’s not really good.”