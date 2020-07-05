Video: Aberdeen residents applaud NHS on 72nd anniversary

The north-east showed its appreciation for healthcare staff across the country as the NHS celebrated its 72nd anniversary.

As part of a nationwide campaign to show appreciation for the work of the health service, residents across the region stood outside and applauded.

Many stood on Westburn Road close to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, while a convoy of lorries sounded their horns in appreciation in the area around the hospital.

Public figures also took to social media to show their gratitude.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said: “Happy 72nd birthday to our NHS. Many, many thanks to all NHS Grampian’s dedicated staff for all of your amazing efforts in keeping us safe and well. You are all stars!”

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid said: “Words cannot express the gratitude we should all have for our health, social care and other front line workers and everyone else who have vital services and supplies going through the Covid-19 crisis – and who continue to do so.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Thank you to the whole NHS family and all of our carers for all you have done and continue to do to keep us well and cared for.

“In these past few months, indeed the past 72 years, you have represented the very best of this country. Our gratitude to you will be eternal.”

