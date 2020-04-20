Video: Aberdeen rare breeds farm hand rearing lamb after he was rejected by mum

An Aberdeen rare breeds farm is having to hand rear one of their new lambs after his mother rejected him.

Named Albus, because of his habit of vanishing from his pen and appearing somewhere else, was rejected by his mum forcing staff at Doonies to step in and look after him.

The Greyface Dartmoor was his mum’s first lamb with staff saying “when he appeared she wasn’t sure what was going on and sadly rejected”.

In cases like this, farmers will take in the lamb.

Now the staff are on hand to feed him four bottles of special milk called Lamlac, starting at 6.30am and throughout the day until 10pm at night.

Alice at Doonies said: “He got his name because he kept disappearing and reappearing in his pen and we discovered he was getting through the pen bars and escaping in to the section of our lambing tunnel where the ewes who are yet to give birth are.

“We joked he was a wizard and took inspiration from Harry Potter – Albus Dumbledore.”

The Greyface Dartmoor is classed as a rare breed, with between 1,500 and 3,000 breeding ewes left in the UK. The breed is hardy and capable of coping in most weather conditions.

Their wool is more like hair and is perfect for felting, carpet and hard-wearing woollen products.