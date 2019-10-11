Video: Aberdeen pupils team up with Granarchists for graffiti session

A wall in the city centre has been given a splash of colour thanks to some arty pensioners and Aberdeen school pupils.

The graffiti-loving pensioners, known as the Granarchists, worked with Gilcomstoun School on a new mural at Skene Street Park.

The group is a spin-off of The Graffiti Grannies, who were brought together for the city’s Nuart festival in April.

Children from the school helped spray-paint stencils on the wall with help from the Granarchists.

Angela Joss from Aberdeen Inspired, who helped organise the project, said: “We have worked with the pupils at Gilcomstoun school with the theme what makes you happy.

“The fantastic thing is it is an inter-age project with both generations having fun.”

Suzanne Carson, head teacher of Gilcomstoun School, said: “We are delighted to be working with Angela Joss from Aberdeen Inspired and the Granarchists on this exciting community project.”