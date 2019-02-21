Video: Aberdeen primary pupils sing Sia’s The Greatest to mark opening of new Lidl

Pupils from an Aberdeen primary school glee club have officially opened a new supermarket in the city today.

Eager shoppers flocked to the grand opening of the new Lidl store on Hutcheon Street.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald cut the ribbon with pupils from nearby Skene Square School’s Glee Club on hand to provide entertainment with a performance of Sia’s The Greatest to mark the opening.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The store features an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets, baby changing and parking for cars and bikes.

The new supermarket forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans in the UK and has created up to 40 new jobs at the new store.