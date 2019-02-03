Video: Aberdeen pupils perform Makaton version of Toy Story theme You’ve Got a Friend in Me

Aberdeen pupils are hoping a video of them performing to a well-known song from a film will go viral.

The youngsters, from Orchard Brae School in Northfield, recorded themselves performing the Toy Story theme You’ve Got a Friend in Me in Makaton.

Makaton is a system of signs, combined with vocal cues, that helps communication.

The pupils, all of whom have complex needs, are hoping more than 80,000 people will watch the video on their Facebook page –eclipsing the last attempt they made.

Karen Gebbie-Smith, head of primary at the school, said: “This is our second video and it’s very much about promoting our children’s abilities.

“The Makaton choir is across our whole age range, from primary one through to S6. It’s about promoting their abilities in communicating in a group, working together, taking turns and having fun.”

The last video by the choir saw the children performing the S Club 7 song Reach For The Stars.

Karen said: “They did a video prior to this and when we put it on Facebook it went all over the world – it was incredible.

“Social media for our kids, despite the fact they do have very complicated additional support needs, is very important because it teaches them about technology.

“It’s also very exciting for them to see a finished piece of work they’re starring in.

“And the fact it’s been shared by other people and they’re making comments about how good it is and how inspirational they are – that not only inspires them, but it inspires our staff that work with them as well.”

Part of the work the school has been doing on a regular basis is increasing the awareness of complex support needs in the local community, something Karen thinks these videos go a long way to achieving.

As of yesterday, the video, shared through Facebook by the school, has been viewed more than 24,000 times.

Karen said the performances, as well as the attention that has come with them, have worked wonders for the youngsters.

She said: “We’ve got children that would never have stood up – there’s no way we could have got them into our music hall to present anything. So it’s about practicing those skills in small groups. We have a karaoke every three weeks as well in front of an audience.

“It’s about using those skills, building on them and developing self-esteem and confidence.

“Many of the kids have autism, so to be in that type of environment is really difficult, but that’s what being a part of the choir is about.”

The confidence these performances foster was on display at a recent carol concert.

Karen said: “We had one lad who was on stage at the Northfield ASG carol concert last year and he stood at the back out of everyone’s way. But this year he was right up at the front and waving to everyone. It was really brilliant to see.”