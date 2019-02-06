Video: Aberdeen pub boss wins £60,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery

An Aberdeen pub landlord is celebrating after scooping £60,000 thanks to his lucky postcode.

Frankie Lonie, 59, landlord of the city’s Regent Bridge Bar, was stunned when his postcode, AB10 7FD, came up on People’s Postcode Lottery on Saturday.

He is now planning to take his friends to Tenerife to celebrate his 60th birthday next month – and also wants to treat his wife to a trip to her father’s homeland of Mauritius.

The dad-of-three said: “I’m going to Tenerife for my birthday and I told the lads I’d treat them to flights if I won big.

“Now they’ve found out the amount I’ve got, everyone is wanting to come, but it’ll be a great laugh!

“I’d also like to take my wife, Naz, to Mauritius as that’s where her father was from and sadly he’s no longer with us, so it would be great to go and visit his homeland.

“I’ll be using the rest to help out my children with buying cars and kitchens for their houses.”

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt was in Aberdeen to present Frankie with his cheque and said: “What a fabulous early birthday present for Frankie – it doesn’t get much better than winning £60,000 just before your 60th!

“I’m sure he’ll be having a party to remember in Tenerife and I hope he has the best time celebrating with his friends and family.”