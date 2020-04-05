Video: Aberdeen piper bringing cheer to people stuck at home

An Aberdeen piper is bringing cheer to people stuck in their homes through video performances.

Calum Lawrie, from Garthdee, is offering a home delivery programme through his bagpiping company Calum Lawrie Piping Promotions, which was established in 2013.

Calum and his team offer “a chat and a tune” to those who are in self-isolation or struggling with being cut off from their family and friends.

The 30-year-old, who also works as a business development manager at Robert Gordon University, explained the inspiration behind the calls.

He said: “We’ve been very lucky with the piping business over the last five years and we saw an opportunity to bring some joy to people who are living on their own at the moment due to self-isolation, and those who are away from family.

“We have expanded as a business quite dramatically in the last few years so we have about a dozen pipers we work with.

“So we began offering calls over Skype, WhatsApp and FaceTime to people across the region to try and give back to the community and those who support us.

“We are not charging anything for this service, however some of our callers have made donations to local charities or the NHS instead which is really nice.

“To add to the music, we are in full highland dress and can take requests to specific songs.”

Calum, who has been a piper for around 25 years, said he has a diverse range of clients, ranging from young to old.

He added: “We have a very mixed audience, we get bookings from people on behalf of those who are both young and old, ranging from the ages of four to 93.

“We’ve had a four-year-old who is a big fan of the bagpipes and a 93-year-old who is in hospital.

“We’ve also played for a granny’s 80th birthday, so it’s been really interesting.

“The reaction so far has been great and we’ve had some really positive comments.

“We’ve done about five or six calls in the past couple of days and this weekend we’re going to be really full.

“If it raises some money for charity as well as cheering people up, then that is even better.

“Those who have had a call already seem to have really enjoyed it.”

The idea for starting video calls came after most of Calum’s bookings were cancelled due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The government recently made the decision to stop social events, including weddings, in a bid to try and stop the virus from spreading.

He said: “Usually we work closely with a range of other musicians to deliver a full service for weddings and corporate events.

“But all of the weddings we had booked in up until the end of June and beginning of July have been postponed so our plans went out the window.”

He hopes to introduce the home delivery service as a permanent fixture of Calum Lawrie Piping Promotions.

He added: “It would nice if we could carry the calls on right through the summer, we’re not putting any timeframe on it so it is potentially something we might look to add permanently if there is enough demand for it from those who can’t get out or who are stuck in hospital.

“It might be a nice way of them being able to see a live performance without having to leave their beds.

“For the moment we are just trying to keep this going for as long as we can.”

To find out more about Calum Lawrie Piping Promotions visit calumlawriepiping.com/

Alternatively, visit the page at facebook.com/CalumLawriePipingPromotions/

