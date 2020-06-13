Video: Aberdeen piper, 12, in tribute to St Valery war heroes

An Aberdeen boy piped outside the Gordon Highlander’s Museum to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of St Valery-en-Caux, and paid his own tribute to his great-grandfather who fought in the battle.

It was a poignant moment for Lewis Stewart and his family, and the 12-year-old took part in the event dressed in his kilt, wearing his great-grandfather Albert Stewart’s cap badge, medals and sporran.

Lewis was originally planning to take part in the event by piping from his garden in Culter, however after his dad Duncan spotted a post online asking if anyone was planning to mark the ceremony at the Gordon Highlander’s Museum, he suggested Lewis would step in.

Poppyscotland had organised an event for 10am, asking pipers and musicians to sign up to play the retreat The Heroes of St Valery from their doorsteps and gardens.

A member of the Culter District Pipe Band, Lewis has been playing for the past four years.

Dad Duncan, 44, said: “He loves it, he plays in the Culter District Pipe Band normally.

“It was organised through Facebook, I had seen a post on the 51st Highland Division, someone had put up a post asking if someone was going to play at the Gordon Highlander’s Museum.

“I’d already registered Lewis to play, with the social distancing measures it would have been at the garden or the local war memorial in Culter. I replied saying Lewis could play and the museum got in touch with me.”

Duncan added: “It really meant a lot. His great-grandfather Albert Stewart was from Strichen, he was at St Valery in the battle in the Gordon Highlanders.

“He was reported missing on the 25th June 1940. Everyone, including my grandmother, thought he’d been taken as a prisoner of war.

“Then on the 27th June he was reported to be in hospital in England. A few days before he was evacuated and was shipped back to the UK.

“Then my dad, Lewis’ grandfather, was born on the 29th.

“Albert served his part in the war and he was discharged in early 1941.”

A statement from the Gordon Highlander’s Museum said: “We were delighted when the great-grandson of 2869622 Private Albert Stewart of 1st Battalion The Gordon Highlanders came to play ‘The Heroes of St Valery’ this morning on the Museum grounds to mark the 80th anniversary of the surrender at St Valery.

“His great-grandfather Private Stewart had previously served with the Gordons for 12 years but re-enlisted for service on the outbreak of war in 1939, joining 1st Battalion.

“He was at St Valery in the summer of 1940, but was taken ill with a burst ulcer and evacuated back to Britain two days before the surrender. He was originally posted as missing with the rest of the battalion, but later located in a hospital in England.”

