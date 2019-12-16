Video: Aberdeen pensioner thanks ‘twa angels’ who rushed to help him after wheelchair fall

An Aberdeen pensioner is looking for “twa angels” who rushed to his aid when he fell out of his motorised chair and on to a busy street.

Robert Phillips was on the way back from visiting his son Ken’s resting place at Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Cemetery when he tried to cross the main road between Aberdeen and Westhill.

However, as he inched forward in his chair it tipped over and he was thrown into the road and in front of oncoming traffic.

The vehicles had stopped due to the lights being on red and two women came to his rescue.

They helped Robert up from the ground and into his chair before pushing him across the road to safety. Now, he wants to find the two good Samaritans, who his wife called “twa angels”, to thank them for their help.

He said: “It happened two or three weeks ago on Wednesday after I had gone out to put flowers on my son Ken’s grave at Aberdeen Cemetery. I can’t walk very far as I’m in my late 80s.

“So I took my electric chair and went from my home in Rose House, Hazlehead, to the cemetery.

“On the way back I tried to look for a gradient to drive smoothly off the pavement on to the busy road.

“But I couldn’t find one so waited at the traffic lights instead.

“As I moved to drop off the pavement, the chair toppled and I shut my eyes before hitting the road. Seconds later, I opened my eyes, dazed, and could only see the huge tyres and under-carriage of the X17 bus to Westhill.”

Robert was not seriously hurt, but he says it could have been worse if the leading vehicles in the queue of traffic had not taken evasive action.

Robert did not get the chance to say thank you properly as the women rushed off back to their cars. He and wife Isobel are now appealing for them to come forward.

Isobel said: “I’m glad he made it home safe. I wish I could meet the women one day.”