Video: Aberdeen nurses record song to raise cash for hospital ward

Nurses at an Aberdeen children’s hospital have recorded a special song in a bid to raise cash for their ward.

The team of surgical nurses from Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital want to revamp their ward and the nurses’ station with new decor to “brighten” them up.

They have been fundraising to make the improvements which they hope will make the area “less daunting” for children.

As part of their efforts, the team, who call themselves the Surgical Sistas, recorded a song.

More than 10 staff members took part and the tune’s lyrics mention their “wish list” – including what they hope to see changed in the ward.

If successful in the bid to give the ward a makeover, the floor will be safari-themed, with jungle animals, wall transfers and comfortable furniture for visiting parents to sit on.

Kelsey McDonald, a senior charge nurse, said the ideas came about during a meeting with the shared governance group – a scheme that helps nurses improve the quality of care they offer.

She added: “This isn’t fundraising for core equipment, but the additional little things which make the place feel more like home and less scary for children.

“We put up posters and asked staff and parents what they wanted changed. So we decided we would like to raise some money because right now it’s all very plain.

“We want the paediatric ward to be fun, colourful and bright because at the moment when you walk down the corridor, it’s all very white and clinical.

“It wouldn’t be as daunting for a child, they won’t be as scared. It would also help brighten the feel of the place.

“A friend of mine who is into music, wrote and composed a song based on the things we said we wanted to see improved. We recorded the song in an empty room and even one of the doctors and her kids stopped by and sang a small part in it.”

Some of the lyrics mention how the current space “doesn’t match the smiles” on staff’s faces and “this is our wishlist – with colours in every corner”.

Children’s charity The ARCHIE Foundation is hoping to help the nurses meet their target and realise their ideas.

The team has also taken part in all four Kiltwalks – Aberdeen, Glasgow, Dundee and Edinburgh – to generate cash for the ward, and £2,953 has already been raised on its JustGiving page. Anyone interested in donating should visit bit.ly/2T9DWDs