Video: Aberdeen music teacher’s beautiful tribute to NHS workers

An Aberdeen grandad has been overwhelmed by the positive reaction to a video of him playing the keyboard in his front garden as a thank you to key workers.

The clip of former music teacher Jim Addison playing Over The Rainbow has been watched more than 15,000 times since it was shared by his daughter Karen on Facebook.

Jim, 78, chose the song after the NHS adopted it to coincide with its rainbow theme and performed in his Bucksburn front garden.

The grandad of four, who was head of music at Bankhead Academy for 30 years, said he has been stunned by the lovely comments on social media.

He said: “I was out for Clap for Carers as part of a national request for musicians across the country.

“To be perfectly honest I have been totally overwhelmed and taken aback by the response to the video.

“I have had so many lovely comments plus phone calls from folk I haven’t seen or spoken to for years – including many former pupils.”

One former pupil, Moyra Fraser, has since gone to to become a music teacher herself performing across the world.

The lifelong performer still gigs at venues across the city with his wife Marisha and also plays the organ at the Bucksburn Stoneywood church.

And his daughter Karen, who shared the video and is also a music teacher, spoke of her pride of her dad.

She said: “I’ve always been aware of how loved and respected my Dad is – as a musician and as a great guy generally but it’s been overwhelming to read the lovely comments. It’s meant so much to him and me.

“I am so proud of my dad doing his bit to show his support and thanks to all the front line workers during this unsettling time.

“I think many people will have smiled at seeing and hearing the “Mannie Addison” play, and that is what we all need just now.

Jim, who retired in 2004, has spent the lockdown “lying low and self-isolating” however, he is planning to head back out tonight to perform for key workers.

He said: “I have been asked by countless folk to perform again this Thursday which I will do.

“A different tune this time – but nonetheless appropriate I feel for NHS staff and key workers – it is You’ll Never Walk Alone from the musical Carousel and big favourite of football fans.”

