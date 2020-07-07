Video: Aberdeen music school celebrates end of term with online concert

An Aberdeen orchestra made up of talented youngsters has put on an online concert to celebrate the end of term.

The intrepid musicians did not let the Covid-19 lockdown prevent them from performing the traditional Aberdeen City Music School end of term concert.

The orchestra played from home last week in an online collaboration, before editing the video together for the public’s enjoyment.

Determined not to break with tradition, the students put in a tremendous amount of work in rehearsing the concert programme in order to make the virtual concert, which featured solos, duets and ensembles, a reality.

Councillor John Wheeler, education operational delivery convener, said: “The wonderful concert video is a testament not only to the marvellous technical skills of the students but also to their dedication and determination.

“It’s amazing to see and hear them perform to such high standards especially in duets and ensemble pieces despite the restrictions Covid-19 has placed on group rehearsals.”

Sonia Scaife, director of the music school, said: “I am delighted with this concert and proud to share it with all our usual concert attendees.

“The pupils at Aberdeen City Music School have continued to work so hard through all this and it so nice to share their achievements at this time.

“I’m sure they’re all looking forward to being on holiday and having a well- earned rest.”

The City Music School performed their annual public concert live at the Music Hall on March 7 before the lockdown came into effect.