Video: Aberdeen man gets ink-redible tattoo of son ahead of wedding

When Aarron Lepkowski proposed to his sweetheart Samantha Ferries he was delighted she said yes.

But the doting dad was determined to ensure his two-year-old son Kruz would not be left out of the family’s big day.

So to gear up for today’s big ceremony, Aarron got a special tattoo on his thigh bearing a stunning image of little Kruz.

© chris sumner

Since the 30-year-old, of Sheddocksley, got the tattoo at Yarson Tattoo Studio on George Street, Aberdeen last Sunday, friends and family have inundated him with rave reviews – and he was expecting more at today’s ceremony.

“Loads of people have been messaging me saying they love it and asking how much it cost. I’m thinking lots more will be asking to see it at the wedding – but it’s okay as I’ll be wearing a kilt,” said Aarron, who works offshore.

Explaining how the £550 design came about, he said: “I already have a few tattoos and had gone into Yarson to ask about another design and, while in there, I saw some of the portraits they do.

“I thought it would be amazing to get one of Kruz, so I took a picture of him and took it in.

“I had originally booked the appointment for a later day – but they had a late cancellation on August 18. I jumped at the chance to get it done on that day.”

Yarson’s tattoo artist Mariusz Mazurkiewicz – known to customers as Maz – used a stencil to perfect the image of Kruz and then spent seven hours etching the design.

And though Aarron was delighted with the end result, the dad-of-one said it came at a cost.

“I must admit, it did hurt quite a bit, particularly in the afternoon after it had been going on a while. Anyone who says getting a tattoo doesn’t hurt is fibbing,” said Aarron.

But the most important thing was the verdict of the two most important people in Aarron’s life.

“Samantha really liked it. I had been sending her update pictures through the day and then she came and picked me up and said ‘that’s amazing’,” said Aarron.

“Kruz loves it too. He keeps on coming over and pointing at it. He is such a nice lad and we’re both very proud of him. He keeps on saying ‘it’s a tattoo, daddy, it’s a tattoo’. It’s really cute.”

Aarron and Samantha are to be married today at Maryculter House Hotel – a day after Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital worker Samantha turned 30.

“It’s been a busy few days, but we’re really looking forward to getting married and going off on honeymoon,” said Aarron.

He added: “We have had so much support from family and friends in the run-up to the wedding and the tattoo is there to show Kruz how special he is to us.”

Maz said: “I was very pleased with the finished tattoo and Aarron seemed happy with the final result, which is the main thing.”