Video: Aberdeen man admits driving at cops after stealing safe in ram raid

Detectives have welcomed the conviction of a man who “terrorised” the north-east after twice driving a car at police.

Martin Youngson rampaged through Aberdeen streets in a Volkswagen Golf after raiding a business in Peterhead and trying to steal from others.

After he and co-accused Jordan Buchan were convicted in court, Detective Inspector David Howieson described their actions that night as “mindless”.

He said: “Youngson terrorised numerous communities across the north-east in February last year, putting innocent members of the public at risk as well as our own officers.

“Despite the complexities of the investigation, given the number of locations involved, Youngson and Buchan were quickly arrested by investigating officers and will now have to face the consequences of their mindless actions that night.”

The High Court in Edinburgh was told Youngson, 30, was involved in the theft of a Mitsubishi Shogun from the Car Clinic on Charlotte Street in February, along with tools.

He then drove to Bridge of Don and used the stolen vehicle to ram doors at Gap UK on Denmore Road at the Murcar commercial park.

During the break-in, a safe was removed from the firm, though the owner believed it was empty.

The damaged Mitsubishi was left in a residential street before Youngson and others fled the scene in the Golf.

Youngson drove it at excessive speed, mounted pavements and verges, ran a red light, overtook unsafely and forced other motorists to swerve to avoid potential collision.

At one stage he was confronted by a bin lorry, but drove on to a grass verge, passing the vehicle and overtaking a bus.

Police arrived at Glenhome Gardens, Dyce, and saw the Golf speeding towards them. After missing the officers, the Golf made a U-turn and drove at them again, forcing them to retreat into a garden.

Meanwhile a second police car believed to be headed to the Dyce incident, was involved in a crash on Tillydrone Road.

At yesterday’s hearing, Youngson, formerly of Ross Crescent, Aberdeen, admitted driving dangerously by driving towards uniformed PCs Justine Hanlon and Andrew Ross at speed, mounting a kerb and causing them to take evasive action.

He also admitted breaking into Cut Cost Carpets in Peterhead and trying to steal vans; breaking into Car Clinic and stealing the Mitsubishi and tools; trying to break into a joinery business in Charlotte Street, Peterhead, and breaking into the firm at the Murcar commercial park, Aberdeen, on the same date.

He admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Buchan, 19, of Maidencraig Place, Aberdeen, admitted taking part in the break-ins at Peterhead.

Youngson and Buchan will be sentenced at a later date.

Gap UK North of Scotland regional manager Gavin Shand said: “I am pleased they have been convicted. I hope they both go to prison when they are sentenced.

“They were desperate people to have done what they did.”