Video: Aberdeen lockdown could be extended as more than 155 Covid-19 cases linked to outbreak

First Minister Ms Sturgeon said an extension of the Aberdeen lockdown cannot be ruled out.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing, she said the restrictions will not be kept in place longer than is deemed necessary

She added: “Having done it, we need to make sure we do it long enough to get the cluster and the outbreak under control, and so I can’t rule out and won’t rule out the possibility that we may have to extend for a further seven days.”

It comes as she confirmed more than 150 Covid-19 cases have now been linked to the outbreak in Aberdeen.

The First Minister said there had been 231 cases detected in the NHS Grampian area since July 26, with 157 directly linked to the cluster.

So far 852 contacts have been linked back to the cluster, with Nicola Sturgeon adding that this does not represent 852 people as there will be some overlap.

Ms Sturgeon added: “The majority of contacts have already been traced, and tracing procedures are in place for the others.”

However, the number of cases and contacts for the “large and complex cluster” are expected to continue to rise.

She reminded residents in the north-east that restrictions remain in place, and people should not be traveling more than five miles from their home unless for work or education.