Video: Aberdeen landmarks lit up in rainbow colours as north-east thanks NHS workers

Landmarks across Aberdeen were also lit up in blue and with rainbows to mark the occasion.

Duthie park band stand, Aberdeen sports village, the Mercat Cross and Girdle Ness Lighthouse, could be seen lit up in blue and rainbow colours.

Aberdeenshire-based Live Event Management organised the event as a means of giving back to the NHS.

And a nine-year boy paid tribute to the carers in his own unique way, by playing a tune on the Cello to them.

Joseph Auchie mesmerised Kildrummy Street in Aberdeen earlier on tonight with a wonderful performance of Over the Rainbow.

It was one of a number of tributes paid to the NHS by north-east residents tonight.

In Johnshaven, eight-year-old Elizabeth Murdoch created this colourful rainbow dedicated to the residents of the village.

It is situated at the heart of the community for everyone to look at.