Video: Aberdeen gym owner posts CCTV footage on social media after thief steals £300 from purse

The owner of an Aberdeen gym has slammed a brazen thief who stole £300 from her purse.

Stacey Cruickshank is a director of Results Gym at the Arches on South College Street and only took over the facility with her business partner Lewis Thomson in May.

The personal trainer was in the middle of giving an exercise class when a man entered the building and made off with hundreds of pounds of her money from her bag at around 1pm on Monday.

She said the man had taken a chance and simply walked in the front door.

Video captured on their in-house CCTV system showed the man looking down the lenses of the cameras before making off with the money.

Stacey said they usually lock the front door to stop anyone accessing the property but decided to keep it open on Tuesday.

She said: “Our front door is normally locked, but it was open because we had a class.

“He’s scanned the reception area, gone into the office and reached into my bag.

“I never normally carry cash on me and this was the one day that I did.

“The camera footage is quite clear. It looks like he looked at the camera and wasn’t too bothered by it.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“I’ve spoken to the owners of the other units at the Arches and it seems he been seen going about the area.

“We have never had any issues like this before. I am still annoyed about it.”

Footage of the incident was posted on the Results Gym Facebook page in a bid to warn other businesses about the incident and trace the suspect.

It shows a man looking around the premises while fanning himself with a white sheet of paper.

A police spokeswoman said they were following a “positive line of inquiry”.

She added: “The suspect is described as being white, in his late 30s to 40s and was wearing a blue and white checked short-sleeved shirt and blue jeans and he has brown hair and a moustache.”