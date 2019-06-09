Video: Aberdeen girl who beat cancer kicks off Race for Life

A brave schoolgirl who defeated cancer marked the start of a major Aberdeen racing event.

Amy-Lee MacDonald, 13, was chosen to ring the bell at Race for Life today.

The annual event saw almost 1,500 take on 5K and 10K courses to raise vital funds to beat cancer.

The Lochside Academy pupil, who celebrated her birthday on June 5, also took part in Race for Life Aberdeen with family members and beloved dog Luna.

She led the charge against the disease at Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Aberdeen and crossed the finish line cheered on by her mum Kirsty MacDonald.

On April 9 2018, she was diagnosed with Peripheral T cell Lymphoma – a form of Non Hodgkin Lymphoma – a cancer of the lymphatic system.

Amy-Lee said: “It’s been an amazing experience and an honour to be part of something so special.

“It’s so important to keep raising money to beat cancer.

“I couldn’t be prouder to be part of the Race for Life.”

Amy-Lee added: “If my story can help stop other people going through what I did then I couldn’t be prouder.

“I’m so glad to be well again. I hated missing out on school and seeing my friends because of cancer.

“People kept telling me I was strong but really what choice did I have? I had to do my best just to keep going.”

The 13-year-old was given the news she was clear of cancer in January.

There are Race for Life events across Scotland with events everywhere from Irvine to Aberdeen, Falkirk to Fife.

Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to treat cancer and save lives.