Video: Aberdeen garden charity obstacle course features lion attacks, chocolate and Scotch

An Aberdeen woman has taken on an exercise challenge in her back garden to raise funds for charity during the lockdown.

Karen Smith, 62, signed up for the Kiltwalk this year to raise money for the Home Start Aberdeen charity, which helps families in need.

But the event has now been postponed due to coronavirus and the Cults woman has been forced to give up her plans of joining her Kiltwalk comrades for the charitable walking event.

However, she continued her mission to raise cash for Home Start from her own back garden, by completing a range of activities including a kilt toss, hop scotch and walking the plank.

The feat was filmed and posted on Facebook, and Karen hopes this will inspire people to donate to her Kiltwalk cause.

The Home Start volunteer said: “I thought of doing something in the garden because of social distancing, and I thought of silly things I could do.

“I came up with different ideas such as tossing the kilt, because I have one but it won’t fit me.

“I made homemade face masks and put one over my mouth as I walked the plank.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

She added: “I thought that my antics would be amusing enough for people to say here’s 20 quid or 25 quid, because they’ve not spent money on a night out or a drink.”

Karen filmed the short challenge with the help of her husband, Steve Cuddy, 67, and says fundraising for charity is now more important than ever.

The retiree, who previously worked as an area project manager at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “The city council will be in a terrible position because so many local charities are going to struggle and they won’t be able to support them all. We have a lot of vulnerable families in Aberdeen and the support they can get from the volunteer who goes in their house once a week is amazing.

“The volunteers do really practical things. They do washing up, take the children on a walk, accompany mum and dad to hospital appointments and try to source anything they need, like toys and books for kids.”

Susanne Morrison, head of marketing at Kiltwalk, said: “What a fun, creative and really entertaining way of keeping the Aberdeen Kiltwalk fundraising going – well done to Karen and the team at Home Start Aberdeen!

“The Kiltwalk’s main priority is supporting our charities, especially during these challenging times.

“All funds raised by Aberdeen charities will be topped up by 50%, thanks to Sir Tom Hunter, and paid out to all Aberdeen Kiltwalk charities immediately after the deadline on May 5.”

To donate, visit aberdeenkiltwalk2020.everydayhero.com/uk/karen-12.

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day