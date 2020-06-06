Video: Aberdeen fishmonger’s monster landing tips the scales

A “monster from the deep”, thought to be among the largest of its kind ever caught in UK waters, has landed on the counter of an Aberdeen fishmonger.

Granite City Fish, on Poynernook Road, hopes to keep the two-metre monkfish on display until Monday.

The beast, which was caught off the coast of Shetland, was hoisted onto a brand-new set of platform scales yesterday and weighed in at 56.3kg.

According to the British Sea Fishing website, the previous record for a monkfish caught on UK shores was a mere 31kg.

Owner of the fishmonger Ed Fletcher said: “I did a bit of googling and it does say they don’t get much heavier than 40 kilos, and that’s why I thought this is quite a monster.

“It’s definitely the biggest one I’ve seen, and I’ve been doing it 38 years.”

He added: “I get in touch with my buyer in Shetland every morning. He sent me a photo at the market of this monkfish, and I just said have a go, because I’ve never seen a monk this big.”

However, the monstrous catch is not Fletcher’s first encounter with a fearsome fish. In 2016, Granite City Fish went viral with a video featuring an enormous halibut.

Fletcher said: “We got a 64 kilo halibut, and I got a company in to video it where we processed the halibut and cut it into portions, then my son jumped into the van, went up to the Ashvale and they cooked it up. (Ashvale operations director) Stuart Devine sat and tasted it, it was a great video.”

He says there are no such plans to treat the monkfish in the same way, though.

“We’re trying to get some of the universities to preserve it rather than chopping it up. It’s such a monster of a thing, it would be really good if we could donate it to one of them. It would be far better to keep it in the state it’s in, because it’s a beautiful looking fish.”

Aside from showing off the new arrival, Fletcher’s time is being spent helping to organise free home deliveries of less intimidating fish to people who are self-isolation.

He says Granite City Fish will deliver “anywhere from Peterhead to Ballater to Stonehaven”.