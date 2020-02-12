Video: Aberdeen fire crews called to blaze at the Gramps

Fire crews spent more than an hour tackling a blaze at an Aberdeen nature reserve.

Two appliance and a special forestry unit, tackled the fire at the Gramps, which was reported shortly before 9am.

In total 14 firefighters helped tackle the blaze, which covered an area of 80m by 20m with multiple seats.

The stop message was received at 10.10am.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “The stop message came in at 10.10am.

“The fire was 20m by 80m, and there were multiple seats of fire.

“It was extinguished with one jet, backpacks and the wildfire unit were involved.”