Video: Aberdeen FC mascot Angus the Bull officially opens north-east’s newest McDonald’s

Aberdeen FC mascot Angus the Bull officially opened the north-east’s newest McDonald’s restaurant today.

The fast food establishment in Westhill is a stone’s throw from the Dons’ new stadium at Kingsford.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony the mascot was joined by staff from the new eatery, including manager Kelly Cruickshank.

The new restaurant, which opened at 11am, has several safety measures in place in line with social distancing guidelines and only 50% of dine-in seating will be available to begin with.

Speaking last week, Craig MacLean, operations consultant at the Westhill McDonald’s, said: “We are delighted to be opening our doors to the community in Westhill and we’re so looking forward to meeting our local customers.

“We will be implementing a number of new safety measures to enable safe working and social distancing, so things may take a little longer than usual.

“We will also have only 50% of dine-in seating available to start with, to ensure we can operate safely. With this in mind we’d like to thank our customers in advance for their support and patience.”