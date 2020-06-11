Video: Aberdeen FC community trust hosts virtual PE lesson for north-east pupils

More than 1,500 children across the north-east have taken part in a virtual PE lesson hosted by Aberdeen FC’s charitable arm.

The AFC Community Trust is holding classes on its YouTube channel to help youngsters keep active.

They are being broadcast live from the Dons’ home at Pittodrie, and the exercises are inspired by the team’s biggest stars.

This morning’s first session – which was presented by community trust coaches Aaron Scully and Stephen Boddie – was viewed live by around 500 children, while hundreds more have taken part over the course of the day.

Aaron said: “The sessions are all about setting pupils up for the day ahead with some physical activity.

“We linked the exercises to our players so that kids are inspired by their Dons heroes. We had the Joe Lewis kick from goal exercise, the Dean Campbell pass and then the Sam Cosgrove goal kick celebration lunge.

“We’ve got loads of different exercises planned for the next few days and will gradually build these up to 10 or 15 minute sessions.”

The initiative has been launched in partnership with Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire councils.

Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services convener Gillian Owen said: “It is great to see a number of our schools working in partnership with the Aberdeen FC Community Trust on keeping fit at home.

“Aberdeenshire Council has worked with the Aberdeen FC Community Trust and Score Group Limited and others on the award-winning PeterDeen scholarship. We very much welcome their efforts to engage with young people in Aberdeenshire from all backgrounds.”

