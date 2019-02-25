Video: Aberdeen farm hopes Walking Dead star’s visit will help grow appeal

An Aberdeen farm is hoping a visit from two A-list celebs will spark a flurry of trips from members of the public.

Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus and co-star Melissa McBride were in the north-east filming Ride With Norman Reedus and dropped in for a visit to Doonies Farm in Cove.

As part of the show, the actor – who plays Daryl in the smash-hit horror series – rides motorcycles in different destinations across the globe with famous pals.

The episode gave Melissa a chance to trace her family roots in the north-east.

The pair were given a tour of the farm as well as the chance to feed some of the lambs.

Alice Lennox, assistant manager at Doonies, said: “A producer on the show got in touch with us from an office in New York City.

“I didn’t quite believe it at first because it was just an email from someone asking if they could give me a call about coming to do this major TV show here, but it turned it to be very real.”

With the show, which was shot in March but aired last night on American channel AMC, pulling in as many as a million viewers per episode, Alice hopes it can bring the spotlight to Doonies.

She said: “It’s really humbling they took the time to research us and the work that we do – and then wanted to come and speak to us as well.

“It highlights the work we do, along with the Rare Breeds Survival Trust, and if it just gets 100 more people interested in our work and in rare breeds, that’s a fantastic thing.”

Alice also spoke of how nice the two actors were during their visit to the farm, with Norman even asking to buy some of her flock after the episode wrapped.

She said: “They’re both really friendly and down-to-earth people.

“Norman really fell in love with this little lamb named Sammy which he was bottle feeding.

“He could have fed him all day I think, and he was really sad they had to go somewhere else.

“He even got in touch a few days after they were here and asked if he would be able to buy some of our sheep.

“Unfortunately, due to transport laws, we’re not allowed to import animals into the US, which I think he was disappointed by.”

Despite the hectic schedule at the farm keeping Alice on her toes and away from the TV, she still knew who Norman was.

She said:“I don’t get a lot of time in this line of work to watch TV, but I definitely knew about them, and about the Walking Dead.

“It was a little intimidating because I’ve never done anything of that scale, but it ended up being a really nice day.”

During their north-east excursion, Melissa and Norman also took in the sights of Dunnottar Castle and paid a visit to the Aberdeenshire Council archives team.

Revellers were also stunned to see the pair in the Stag bar on Crown Street, taking in some lunch and posing for pictures with fans.