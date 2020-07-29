Video: Aberdeen doctor’s plea over coronavirus crisis in Syria

An Aberdeen doctor, who has helped in the fight against coronavirus in the north-east, is appealing for people to help support the pandemic battle in his native Syria.

Dr Ahmed Subeh arrived in Scotland as a refugee in 2015 after enduring a desperate journey from Damascus, including an overnight stay on a rubber dinghy with 45 other people going to the Greek island of Samos.

Since his arrival, Dr Subeh learned better English and completed medical studies, and has been working at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for two years.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic he has worked in the intensive care unit at the hospital, helping the region in its fight against the deadly virus.

And now the doctor is calling on people to donate to help support those back in Syria, his fellow doctors and citizens now battling the virus amidst a civil war.

Dr Subeh said: “The health system in Syria cannot deal with this sort of pandemic, it is deprived of medical staffing, with numbers infected rising daily, doctors risk catching the virus and then passing it back to patients.

“Living in camps or in tents, it is really difficult to self-isolate, there aren’t enough intensive care beds, it is a really critical situation.”

Dr Subeh is urging people to back the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal to help millions of people still caught up in the civil war in North West Syria.

He said: “Thinking outside your bubble during a pandemic, to not only help yourself but help others is very kind and generous. This is really important, I’m most certain this will help many, many people and it will save lives as well.”

Of his time working the pandemic front line here in Scotland at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Dr Subeh, like many doctors, is understated.

Speaking of his time at ARI, Dr Subeh, who lives with his wife, Dana and baby son, Nabeel, said: “The stress was everywhere at the beginning, less stressful than Syria but stressful in its own way. We were scared of getting the virus especially at first when I had to perform CPR on a patient without a full PPE mask but it quickly got better. You just have to take a deep breath and try to work things through and it turned out well eventually.”

The DEC appeal in Scotland has raised around £1.6 million in under two weeks as part of a UK wide total of more than £15 million.

The money raised is already being used by the DEC’s member agencies to provide life-saving aid to millions of people in communities like those in North West Syria and others where they now have to face the threat of coronavirus on top of existing extreme dangers of conflict, hunger and shortages of water to wash their hands to slow the spread of the virus.

Sally Foster Fulton, head of Christian Aid Scotland and the DEC Scotland chairwoman, said: “We have seen here how deadly and frightening the coronavirus can be. But just imagine what it would be like to face with the threat of Covid-19 when you live in an overcrowded refugee camp, where social distancing is impossible and where you don’t even have access to clean water to wash your hands.

“During the pandemic, communities across Scotland have come together to protect each other from the threat of the virus; now we’re asking people to show the same solidarity with people around the world facing this silent killer. Whilst we’re hugely grateful for all the generous support so far, more than one and half million donated in just over a week, but we need a lot more – every pound counts and will help save lives.”

Funds raised by the appeal will go to help people in Yemen, Syria, Somalia, South Sudan, DRC, Afghanistan and the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

Donations will be used to provide families with clean water, soap and information on keeping themselves safe. They will also provide frontline medical and aid workers with equipment and supplies to care for the vulnerable and sick, and ensure families get enough food to prevent malnutrition, particularly amongst children.

To donate visit Bit.ly/DECScotDonate