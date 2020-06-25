Video: Aberdeen cosmetics shop to reopen on Monday

An Aberdeen cosmetics shop will be reopening next week.

Lush on Union Street will throw open their doors to customers on Monday under strict hygiene measures.

Since it is a small shop, it will initially be opening as a kiosk to support social distancing.

This means that customers will come to a desk at the front of the store and tell staff what they need and it will be collected for them.

Lush will also be taking orders through email or on the phone for click and collect.

The email service has already started for Monday. You can place your order here orders.aberdeen@lush.co.uk