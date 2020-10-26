Video: Aberdeen community’s Halloween scarecrow trail brings smiles back to kids’ faces

An Aberdeen community has come together to help bring a smile to youngsters’ faces this Halloween – with a spooky-themed scarecrow trail.

With trick-or-treating banned this year, Torry residents got creative to come up with another way of celebrating the season and having a bit of fun in the process.

Families have been making their own scarecrows and dressing them up as well-known characters from fairytales, movies, TV shows and even real life, before putting them on display in gardens and in windows for others to enjoy.

Walker Road School parent council secretary Bianca Duthie came up with the idea of bringing the project to Torry after being inspired by similar events in Aberdeenshire.

She said: “I’d seen a couple of other local places doing it, Chapelton and then Ellon parent councils. We went out to see them and it was just so clear how much the community had got into it.

“It was great to go out and do something because trying to get my son off his Xbox is a nightmare, but this was something to keep him engaged and get a bit of family fun.

“It’s been really popular. Quite a lot of the local shops got involved either with creating their own scarecrow or giving us prizes.

“They’re all amazing. The effort that people have put in has just been really great to see.

“I really love Oscar the Grouch because that takes me back. There’s a Scooby Doo one, I’ve seen so many pictures of people with their kids enjoying going up and getting their pictures taken with it.”

Bianca made a Homer Simpson scarecrow with her son Matthew, 10, to put on display.

Local businesses Dawn’s Plaice, The Bread Guy, ASC Tuk Tuk, Jump In, Goals, Tesco on Wellington Road, Prezzo Marischal Square and Mackies 19.2 have also got involved and donated prizes.

It’s free to take part in the trail, but people can make a donation if they wish by sending it to Walker Road School and marking it for the attention of the parent council.

The winners in various different categories will be picked by the school pupils when they return.

Parent council chairwoman Nicola Lumsden, who made a Toy Story scarecrow with her daughter Edyn, 9, along with her eldest daughter and her friend, said: “We were thinking of something to do to get the community together and Bianca suggested this. Everyone voted in favour and thought it was a fab idea.

“We decided to make it no so much about fundraising but about health and wellbeing and giving people something to make them smile.

“There are so many people taking pictures. My Toy Story one is right outside my window and 10 or 15 times a day I’m looking out and kids are giggling and parents are taking pictures.

“Everyone has really got on board with it.

“There have been people from outside Torry coming in to see it. It’s been really successful, we’re all very proud.

“It’s been amazing. There are no two the same. Everyone has been so creative with them.”