Video: Aberdeen Christmas Village gets the festive season under way with official opening

Aberdeen’s Christmas Village has officially opened to the public.

Now in its fifth year, residents can visit the festive attraction on the city’s Broad Street and Upperkirkgate until December 31.

This year’s offering, which is organised in partnership by Aberdeen Inspired, Aberdeen City Council and Codona’s, will include seasonal Crazy Golf, festive disco tours and a Christmas in the Quad market.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Seasonal cheer has certainly arrived in the city centre as we get festivities underway with the launch of the Aberdeen Christmas Village.

“This year we are delighted to be increasing the size of the Christmas in the Quad market, which received a great response from the public last year.

“We have a huge range of fantastic local producers taking part and would encourage the public to support local and enjoy this unique offering.

“From the first festive themed silent disco with our charity partners Friends of Anchor to crazy golf and a host of funfair rides, there is a range of attractions to enjoy.”

Construction of this year’s festive village began two weeks ago. Since then teams have built an ice rink, crazy golf course and an entire festive bar area – not to mention the Christmas market inside Marischal College’s quad.

On Upperkirkgate six rides have been installed to provide entertainment throughout the festive period.