Video: Aberdeen choirs to combine for historic musical first

Aberdeen is set for a musical first this weekend as two prestigious choirs join forces for a festive concert.

The Aberdeen Choral Society and Aberdeen Bach Choir are to perform together for the first time – despite having more than 130 years’ combined history.

The performance – which will include a rendition of the iconic Hallelujah chorus from Handel’s Messiah – will take place in the Music Hall on Sunday at 7pm.

It will involve around 200 singers, as well as the Aberdeen Sinfonietta orchestra and a number of soloists.

Lindsey Fettes, publicity officer for the Aberdeen Choral Society, said: “It is going to be a really special occasion. It’s the first time both choirs will have sung together, so it really is a historic occasion for the music scene in the city.

“It’s such a historic night because even though there are a lot of people who support both choirs, they have never performed together before so this really is a first for Aberdeen and something to look forward to.

“It will also be the first time either choir has performed in the Music Hall since it reopened and we are extremely excited to be back.

“It’s an iconic venue which is known all over Scotland.

“The mood among the choir members is very good and everybody is really excited for the performance, because it is going to be an extremely special night.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

She added: “The music, particularly the Hallelujah chorus, is so uplifting.

“It is amazing to be able to have the opportunity to sing it on an occasion like this.

“It will be the first time the Bach Choir have ever performed the chorus so it will be wonderful to be able to share that with them.”

The Aberdeen Choral Society was founded in 1946, while the Bach Choir was formed a decade later.

The soloists for the event are soprano Judith Howarth, counter-tenor Nicholas Spanos, tenor Nicholas Mulroy and bass Dominic Barbieri.

Lindsey said: “With the soloists we have got on board, the orchestra and both choirs, everybody is complementing each other really well.

“It is so nice to see the two choirs joining together because it is such a good combination.

“Classical music isn’t just for older people. There are a lot of younger people who are involved in the concert and a lot more who are interested in this type of music.

“It is going to be a fantastic night filled with some wonderful music.”

The concert begins at 7pm on Sunday evening and a limited number of tickets remain available from the Music Hall box office.

Nearly 900 briefs have already been sold for the event.