Video: Aberdeen chip shop fire not being treated as suspicious

A blaze that broke out at an Aberdeen chip shop is not being treated as suspicious.

Firefighters were called to Byron Fast Foods on Byron Square yesterday at 4.15pm, and remained on the scene for more than two hours.

No other buildings were damaged as a result of the fire, with owners of the takeaway saying they were devastated at what had happened.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said crews spent around

two hours battling the flames.

Police officers were also at the scene to help with traffic management and cordoned off the surrounding area.

Police have now confirmed that the blaze is not being treated as suspicious.