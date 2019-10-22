Video: Aberdeen cafe to feature on BBC’s Caught Red Handed

A break-in at an Aberdeen cafe is to feature as part of Caught Red Handed.

The daytime BBC series, fronted by Dom Littlewood, will feature the Tartan Pig on Friday.

The cafe, on Hollybank Place, was broken into and it’s distinctive piggy bank containing staff tips stolen on February 7.

The whole incident was caught on CCTV.

Lee Paterson admitted raiding the Tartan Pig and making off with the cash and was jailed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for four months.

Paterson was also handed a further five-month prison sentence for breaching a restriction of liberty order over another matter.

The court was previously told Paterson had been in the cafe with another man during the day, and “asked some questions of the owner”, and did the same later.

It was said the owner thought his behaviour was “generally suspicious”.

The CCTV will feature as part of the Friday’s broadcast, with the description for the episode saying “a thief smashes his way into a café and steals the staff’s tips jar, but a rather distinctive pair of trousers means his number’s up”.