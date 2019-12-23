Video: Aberdeen building gutted and roof destroyed after fire rips through restaurant

Fire crews are battling a major blaze at an Italian restaurant in Aberdeen’s West End.

A total of eight fire appliances were called to the blaze at Valentino’s, formerly Dizzy’s on Carden Place shortly after 2am.

The building is also home to a number of businesses.

The road was closed between Fountainhall Road and Albyn Terrace Lane, as a result.

Flames could be seen pouring out of the building as crews worked to control the blaze.

Firefighters using a height vehicle could also be seen pouring on to the flames.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.11am to reports of a fire with a commercial building in Aberdeen.

“Operations Control has mobilised a total of eight appliances to Carden Place and firefighters are presently working to contain the fire which has taken hold of the roof of the two-storey premises.

“There are no reported casualties.”

Neighbour Edmund Stephens said: “We were woken up by a strong smell of smoke.

“The fire is definitely not under control but there are fire engines at the scene.

“The properties on either side don’t appear to be at risk.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that there is a fire at Valentino’s.

“There are no reports of injuries at this time.”

The public were advised to avoid the area if possible.