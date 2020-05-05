Video: Aberdeen bin workers showcase social distancing at work with version of Don’t Stand So Close To Me

Bin workers in Aberdeen are showing how they have adapted their working routine to follow social distancing guidelines.

Filmed inside one of Aberdeen City Council’s bin lorries, the workers show how social distancing is being followed while they carry out their vital work, set to The Police’s 80s hit Don’t Stand So Close To Me.

Typically, a bin collection would consist of a driver and two crew, all travelling in the cab.

However, since the introduction of social distancing, only one crew member is permitted to travel in the vehicle, with a second – if needed – travelling in their own van.

Other services, including roads repair teams, grave-diggers and mechanics have all had to change their working practices due to the pandemic, working in smaller groups and following social distance guidelines.

Aberdeen City Council operational delivery convener Councillor John Wheeler said: “Our front-line operations staff work hard all year round and have had to change their way of working quite considerably to ensure essential services are carried out.

“Our staff have really stepped up in the past few weeks, adopting different ways of working and they deserve a lot praise for work that often goes unnoticed and is taken for granted.

“We’d like to praise how they have adapted during this difficult time for everybody and particularly for keeping a sense of humour while adapting so quickly to the changes.”

