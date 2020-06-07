Video: Aberdeen activists turn to out to back Black Lives Matter campaign

Activists in Aberdeen have played their own part in the Black Lives Matter campaign with a special poster protest across the city.

Rather than hold a march they opted to pin up signs and pictures at five separate locations so they could stick to social distancing rules.

Duthie Park, Westburn Park, Victoria Park, Skene Square and Marischal Square were the places chosen by arts group Hysteria Aberdeen, who organised the event.

Groups of anti-racist campaigners were given different time slots between 9am and 9pm so they could display each location with signs displaying their message.

It follows the death of George Floyd in the US last month. He died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight seconds.

Campaigners in the Granite City attached posted to railings and created their own art to get the message across.

Organiser Mae Diansangu from Enigma Aberdeen said people responded well to the point they were trying to get across.

She said: “The response has been amazing

“The message really is that people in Aberdeen do care about this issue. They don’t just think it is something that happens in America.

“They understand that there is a problem in the UK and there is a problem all around Scotland. They are willing to support people who suffer racialised violence in the States but also people here in their own communities as well.

“I think that is a really powerful message and it shows solidarity.”

It is not known how many people turned out in Aberdeen but posters, flowers and even displays showing statistics focused on racial injustice.

Mae, 29, said it is “reassuring” that the Granite City understands racial inequality and locals are happy to back the Black Lives Matter movement.

She said: “Everywhere there are these problems and there are people who don’t except that those problems exist.

“This has shown there is a great number of people in Aberdeen who do understand that even if they’re not black or a person of colour they still know there is a lot of racial injustice at home and abroad.

“It is quite reassuring to see that support.”