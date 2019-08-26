Video: 5,000 competitors take part in Great Aberdeen Run

Runners were in high spirits at the end of yesterday’s Simplyhealth Great Aberdeen Run, despite warmer than usual weather creating difficult conditions.

There were 5,000 competitors taking part in the 10K and half marathon – the final time the event will be held in the Granite City.

Coming first place with a clear lead in the men’s race, James Hoad completed the half marathon in only 1.09.06.

The 27-year-old, who lives in the west end of the city, was pleased to have been awarded first place.

He said: “It was a nice day out for it and it wasn’t too bad in the end.

“I did pretty much the same as I did two years ago.

“It’s nice to have won.”

James came second place in the Simplyhealth Great Aberdeen Run half marathon in 2017, with a time of 1.09.06.

The Aberdeen Amateur Athletics Club member crossed the finish line minutes before Jason Kelly, of the Metro Aberdeen Running Club, who took second place with a time of 1.12.44.

In third place was Donnie Macdonald, of Inverness Harriers AAC, who completed the race in 1.13.34.

It was a clean sweep for the Metro Aberdeen Running Club for the women’s race as all three of the top placing athletes in the half marathon came from the group.

The first to cross the line was Scotland international Fiona Brian with an impressive time of 1.18.04.

Five-time winner of the Aberdeen BHGE 10K, she also won the inaugural run in 2017 and was set to take part last year again but had to pull out due to an injury.

The 33-year-old, who is from Countesswells, said she was happy with her time considering how hot the day turned out to be.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

She said: “It was very warm, I wasn’t expecting it to be that warm.

“I’m happy with coming first place. I was a bit off my personal best with the conditions though.

“I did the 10K in the first year.

“It’s not the flattest of courses but it’s good.”

Team-mate Ginie Barrand came in second, with a time of 1.22.39, while in third place was Nicola MacDonald, who completed the half marathon in 1.22.54.

Ginie previously came first in the women’s 10K race last year with a time of 36.39.