Video: Firefighters tackle blaze at north-east property

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a north-east property.

The fire broke out in a property on Inn Brae, in Longside, just after 11.30am, with 50 firefighters in attendance.

Crews had earlier tried to quell the flames, but withdrew over fears the roof could cave in.

A dozen appliances are in attendance at the blaze on Inn Brae in Longside.

There are not thought to have been any casualties.

A structural engineer is currently on site.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “The stop message has come through to us at 3.23pm.

“Crews are making progress with one aerial monitor and one jet.

“We have downgraded from eight appliances to four now.

“They are carrying out a survey to determine the damage on the first floor by using an external ladder.

“Crews are still extinguishing small pockets of fire that remain on the first floor and the fire is still being monitored.”

Police Scotland said on social media: “Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Inn Brae in Longside, Peterhead as a large number of emergency service vehicles are in the area responding to a fire.

“Drivers are asked to use alternative routes in the meantime.”