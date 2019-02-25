Video: 40 firefighters called to tackle blaze at Fresh Mex

Around 40 firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at a popular Aberdeen restaurant.

A large plume of thick black smoke was seen coming from the Fresh Mex building on Schoolhill at around 10am.

Fire crews were called to Fresh Mex on Schoolhill in the city centre around 10am this morning.

The road was completely cordoned off towards Back Wynd while appliances were on the scene. The street reopened at around 12pm.

Seve appliances are thought to have been at the scene, alongside police officers and ambulance crews.

Staff at James Dun’s House and Haig’s, which are both next door to the restaurant, were evacuated following the incident, as well as the flats above Fresh Mex.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 9.57am on February 25 to reports of a restaurant on fire in Aberdeen.

“Operations Control mobilised six fire engines to the city’s Schoolhill, where crews were met by a fire within a ground floor building.”

Temporary ROAD CLOSURE at Schoolhill between Back Wynd and Belmont Street #Aberdeen – officers are assisting @SfrsAber with an ongoing incident at Schoolhill. Please avoid the area meantime and use an alternative route #ABZTravel — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) February 25, 2019

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said that they also had officers on the scene.

She said: “We have been made aware of it.

“It was reported to us just around 10am.

“The fire service are dealing with it, we may just assist with traffic control.”