Video: 100 brave swimmers take the plunge in Boxing Day Nippy Dip at Aberdeen Beach

Santa Claus, elves, a couple of sharks and Mario and Luigi all plunged into the cold sea in aid of charity on Boxing Day.

More than 100 brave souls took part in the annual Nippy Dipper event at Aberdeen Beach where fundraisers dressed up in fancy dress.

A crowd of supporters waved the swimmers into the water and a piper serenaded them as they rushed into the freezing cold waves.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

Outfits on display included inflatable dinosaurs, upside down stockings and hippies.

Awards were handed out for the best-dressed individual and team, which were announced by Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett.

Mr Crockett took part in the fun for the third year running, dressed in a reindeer onesie.

Dripping with water afterwards, he said how much he enjoyed being involved in the annual event.

He said: “It’s great when you stop, it’s like banging your head against the wall but as always it was very exhilarating and great to see everybody having a good time and raising money for wonderful charities in the city.

“It’s fantastic to see the crowds here to welcome them and cheer them so it’s all great.

“It’s a great tradition to take part in every year and you certainly feel good in the aftermath, although it’s quite a shock going in.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The best individual costume went to Press and Journal reporter Kieran Beattie and his wife Elin, who dressed up as Still Game favourites Jack and Victor.

They have raised almost £1,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Kieran said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won the competition, we didn’t think a lot of people would understand the costume so we are pleased as punch it went down so well.

“We are looking forward to donating around £1,000 to Cancer Research UK thanks to all the loving support from our friends, families and colleagues.

“We took part because we wanted to do something instead of buying each other Christmas presents this year so we chipped in £40 each and got going although we can’t believe it got so far and we raised so much.”

It proved to be a family affair for the group prize winners, the England family, who dressed up as Mario, Luigi and Peach, inspired by Nintendo’s Mario games, to plunge into the icy depths of the North Sea.

Abbie England and his son Keith have taken part in the dip for 19 years and he brought along his grandchildren Shaun and Ashleigh for the ride.

They were fundraising for the Grampian Haemophilia Group.

The plucky pair have noticed huge differences in the event over the years, with more people now dressing up for the event.

Abbie said: “This is the 19th time I’ve taken part but we have won best costume a few times.

“We started doing this a long time ago when you didn’t go in in fancy dress and you just went in a swimming costume.

“We started it and since then it has got a lot better.

“Our grandson is four and he loves Mario so that is why are dressed up like this.”

The Nippy Dipper is organised by the Aberdeen Lions Club, with president Pete Preston taking part for the first time.

He said: “It was a spectacular event, well-attended with lots of spectators.

“We had more than 100 competitors this year which was our target and was an improvement on last year where numbers were lower.”

Video courtesy of Erskine Logan