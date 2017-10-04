‘Victory for fairness’ as £50 delivery charges dropped after firm advertised ‘free UK delivery’

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A retail pharmacy chain has slashed its delivery costs following a row over the price of posting a mobility scooter to a terminally-ill woman.

Robert Boyle bought the device for his wife Jean, but was shocked when Lloyds Pharmacy charged him an extra £50 to have it sent to their home in Keith, Moray.

The firm advertised “free UK delivery”, but excluded the Highlands and Islands from that – and assumed Mr Boyle was resident there because of his postcode.

If the couple had lived less than 10 miles away, in Aberdeenshire, the postage would have cost nothing.

Mr Boyle blasted the fee as “entirely ridiculous” and politicians accused the company of “discriminating against” customers in the north.

Following the backlash, Lloyds pledged to review its policy on delivery charges.

A spokeswoman for the firm confirmed that changes had been made to ensure a fairer system.

She said: “We appreciate this being brought to our attention and we have been speaking to our customer in Moray, who is satisfied with the outcome.

“We recognise that our delivery charges weren’t as clear as they could have been.

“Our policy has been reviewed and we will make our delivery charges clearer on all communications, including our website.”