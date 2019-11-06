Victory for campaign as developer vows not to build road through north-east wood

Campaigners have claimed victory after a developer announced it would not be pursuing plans to build a new road through an area of woodland.

Earlier this month, North Banchory Company withdrew plans for a new distributor road to the north of the town following a backlash from residents.

And the firm has now announced it will not be submitting a new application for the road, instead vowing to present an alternative solution.

Campaigner Jackie Struth, who founded the Stop The Road Save Our Forest group, said: “We are obviously very happy. It’s great news for the community.

“It’s a really positive thing and we are very pleased they have taken the public’s views on board.

“We should be celebrating our areas of woodland, not building roads through them.

“Hopefully this is the start of people making the most of these areas.”

David Smart, chief executive of North Banchory Company, said the revised plans would aim to make more use of the infrastructure already in place.

They will also include proposals to use the current paths to encourage journeys by foot.

He said: “From the initial consultation with local residents and the community council, there were concerns expressed that the distributor road proposal may not be the best solution for the area.

“We have listened to these concerns and discussed the situation with the council, which has encouraged us to explore the viability of an alternative solution which makes best use of the existing road network, and roads through the proposed new development areas.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We are working closely with the developer with a view to minimising the environmental impact of the new housing and giving greater emphasis to new facilities for walking and cycling rather than trips made by car.

“The revised approach, which will be required to be approved by the council in due course, has the potential to reduce the need for new traffic distributor roads, and in place create residential neighbourhoods connected by a paths network and proportionate upgrading of the existing roads.”